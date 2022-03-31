Left Menu

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Dow, S&P 500 open lower on last day of rough quarter

Reuters | Updated: 31-03-2022 19:04 IST | Created: 31-03-2022 19:04 IST
The Dow and S&P 500 opened lower on Thursday as investors focused on the raging conflict in Ukraine and the outlook for U.S. interest rate hikes, with the main indexes set for their worst quarter since the pandemic crash in 2020.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 27.29 points, or 0.08%, at the open to 35,201.52.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 3.43 points, or 0.07%, at 4,599.02, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 2.50 points, or 0.02%, to 14,444.78 at the opening bell.

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

