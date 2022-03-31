Left Menu

Ghaziabad SSP suspended for dereliction of duty, failure to control crime

In a statement issued here, Additional Chief Secretary Home Awanish Awasthi said, The SSP, Ghaziabad, has been suspended for dereliction of duty and the failure to control crime. An IPS officer of the 2009 batch, Pawan Kumar was posted in Ghaziabad in August last year.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 31-03-2022 19:05 IST | Created: 31-03-2022 19:05 IST
Ghaziabad SSP suspended for dereliction of duty, failure to control crime
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttar Pradesh government has suspended Ghaziabad Senior Superintendent of Police Pawan Kumar for the alleged dereliction of duty and the ''failure'' to control crime, an official statement said on Thursday. The suspension has come barely three days after three bike-borne robbers looted Rs 25 lakh from the staffers of a petrol pump located in B Block of Govindpuram Colony under the Masuri police station area in Ghaziabad. The employees of the petrol pump were enroute to a bank when the incident took place. In a statement issued here, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi said, ''The SSP, Ghaziabad, has been suspended for dereliction of duty and the failure to control crime.'' An IPS officer of the 2009 batch, Pawan Kumar was posted in Ghaziabad in August last year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Denmark would support potential Finnish NATO bid

Denmark would support potential Finnish NATO bid

 Denmark
2
Science News Roundup: Blue Origin's 4th astro-tourism flight set to launch without big names; Towering ice volcanoes identified on surprisingly vibrant Pluto and more

Science News Roundup: Blue Origin's 4th astro-tourism flight set to launch w...

 Global
3
U.S. astronaut, 2 Russian cosmonauts poised to share Soyuz ride from orbit

U.S. astronaut, 2 Russian cosmonauts poised to share Soyuz ride from orbit

 Global
4
Tata's Tejas acquires majority stake in semiconductor firm Saankhya Lab

Tata's Tejas acquires majority stake in semiconductor firm Saankhya Lab

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022