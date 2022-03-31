Ghaziabad SSP suspended for dereliction of duty, failure to control crime

The Uttar Pradesh government has suspended Ghaziabad Senior Superintendent of Police Pawan Kumar for the alleged dereliction of duty and the ''failure'' to control crime, an official statement said on Thursday. The suspension has come barely three days after three bike-borne robbers looted Rs 25 lakh from the staffers of a petrol pump located in B Block of Govindpuram Colony under the Masuri police station area in Ghaziabad. The employees of the petrol pump were enroute to a bank when the incident took place. In a statement issued here, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi said, ''The SSP, Ghaziabad, has been suspended for dereliction of duty and the failure to control crime.'' An IPS officer of the 2009 batch, Pawan Kumar was posted in Ghaziabad in August last year.

