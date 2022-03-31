Left Menu

France, Germany reject Putin's roubles for gas demand

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 31-03-2022 19:14 IST | Created: 31-03-2022 19:14 IST
France, Germany reject Putin's roubles for gas demand
Germany and France on Thursday rejected demands by Russia that European countries pay for its gas in rouble as an unacceptable breach of contracts, adding that the maneuver amounted to "blackmail." Speaking during a news conference, Germany Economy Minister Robert Habeck said he had not yet seen a new degree signed by President Valdimir Putin mandating gas payments in roubles, adding that Germany was prepared for all scenarios, including a stoppage of Russian gas flows to Europe.

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said France and Germany rejected Russia's demand. Russia's attempt to divide Western allies by requiring gas payments in roubles has failed, German economy minister Robert Habeck said on Thursday, adding that Western allies are determined to not be "blackmailed" by Russia.

