HC directs bike racer to GH assist ward boys as bail condition

While granting bail to a youth arrested for participating in a bike race on city road and thereby threatening the other motorists, the Madras High Court on Thursday imposed a condition of assisting the ward-boys in the Government Stanley Medical College and Hospital for 30 days.Justice G Jayachandran said L Praveen 21 shall report before the duty doctor of the hospital in the trauma ward daily at 8 am and stay there till 12.00 noon.


While granting bail to a youth arrested for participating in a 'bike race' on city road and thereby threatening the other motorists, the Madras High Court on Thursday imposed a condition of assisting the ward-boys in the Government Stanley Medical College and Hospital for 30 days.

Justice G Jayachandran said L Praveen (21) shall report before the duty doctor of the hospital in the trauma ward daily at 8 am and stay there till 12.00 noon. He shall assist the ward-boys to take care of the patients for 30 days. He shall submit a one page report daily about his experience to the duty doctor and the dean. They shall forward the reports at the end of the 30th day to the III Metropolitan Magistrate in George Town, for his appraisal.

The other conditions included Praveen executing a personal bond for Rs 30,000 with two sureties, each for a like sum to the satisfaction of the III MM. He shall appear before the investigation officer (IO) as and when required for interrogation and shall not tamper with evidence or witness either during investigation or trial, the judge added.

According to police, on Mach 20, Praveen and three others were riding in two bikes in a rash manner near Stanley Hospital towards Moolakothalam in the city, which resulted in an accident and caused nuisance and terror in the minds of the general public using the road. And they were arrested the same day.

