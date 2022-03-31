Left Menu

Ministers to undertake District Development Model visit to KZN

The Ministers will assess progress at construction projects linked to the District One Plan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 31-03-2022 19:20 IST | Created: 31-03-2022 19:20 IST
Ministers to undertake District Development Model visit to KZN
The Ministers will be accompanied by MECs, the executive mayor of the district and local mayors.  Image Credit: Twitter (@GovernmentZA)
  • Country:
  • South Africa

Minister in the Presidency, Mondli Gungubele, as well as Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma, will undertake a two-day District Development Model (DDM) visit to the Harry Gwala District Municipality in Kwa-Zulu Natal.

The Ministers' two-day visit will get underway on Saturday.

The District Development Model aims to improve the impact of government service delivery, with a focus on 44 districts and eight metros around the country.

The DDM consists of a process by which joint and collaborative planning is undertaken at local, district and metropolitan level, resulting in a single strategically focused 'One Plan'.

The Ministers will assess progress at construction projects linked to the District One Plan. These include the community residential units in Ixobho and Kokstad, Umzimkhulu Stadium, Bulwer Dam, Singisi Power Station and the N2/R56 Interchange in Kokstad.

The Ministers will be accompanied by MECs, the executive mayor of the district and local mayors.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

