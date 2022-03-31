Left Menu

ED attaches seized cash in 2021 Haryana PSC 'scam' money-laundering case

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2022 19:36 IST | Created: 31-03-2022 19:36 IST
ED attaches seized cash in 2021 Haryana PSC 'scam' money-laundering case
  • Country:
  • India

Seized cash amounting to Rs 3.29 crore has been attached under the anti-money laundering law as part of an investigation into the alleged 2021 recruitment scam in the Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC), the ED said on Thursday.

The criminal case of the federal agency stems from an FIR filed by the Haryana State Vigilance Bureau (SVB) at Panchkula on November 17 last year.

The vigilance bureau booked Anil Nagar, the then deputy secretary of the HPSC, Ashwani Sharma, promoter of Paru Data Solution Private Limited, to whom the work order of scanning of OMR sheets was allotted, and Naveen Kumar, a middleman, for accepting bribes for getting candidates fraudulently qualified in the examination conducted by the commission last year, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) said in a statement.

The SVB had seized ''bribe money'' amounting to Rs 3.29 crore, which has now been provisionally attached by the ED under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Denmark would support potential Finnish NATO bid

Denmark would support potential Finnish NATO bid

 Denmark
2
Science News Roundup: Blue Origin's 4th astro-tourism flight set to launch without big names; Towering ice volcanoes identified on surprisingly vibrant Pluto and more

Science News Roundup: Blue Origin's 4th astro-tourism flight set to launch w...

 Global
3
U.S. astronaut, 2 Russian cosmonauts poised to share Soyuz ride from orbit

U.S. astronaut, 2 Russian cosmonauts poised to share Soyuz ride from orbit

 Global
4
Tata's Tejas acquires majority stake in semiconductor firm Saankhya Lab

Tata's Tejas acquires majority stake in semiconductor firm Saankhya Lab

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022