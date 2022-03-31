Fire breaks out at ONGC plant in Navi Mumbai, two employees injured

Two employees sustained injuries in a fire at ONGC's gas plant at Uran at neighbouring Navi Mumbai on Thursday evening, police said.

The fire started around 6.15 pm but it was brought under control within half an hour, said an official, adding that the exact cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained.

At least seven fire brigade vehicles were pressed into action to douse the flames, he said.

Two employees who were injured were rushed to hospital.

