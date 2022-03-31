Elderly woman among 3 of family found dead in Chhattisgarh village

A 65-year-old woman, her son and minor granddaughter were found dead in their hut in a village in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh district on Thursday, police said.

All the bodies bore injury marks inflicted with a blunt object on their heads which suggest they were murdered, they said.

The incident occured in Dhawaidad village under Kapu police station limits and the deceased were identified as Duhni Bai, her son Amrit Lal (40) and granddaughter Amrita Bai (14), an official here said.

As per preliminary information, the trio had gone to a nearby forest to collect mahua flowers on Wednesday and returned to their hut, located in the outskirts of the village which is around 250km away from the state capital Raipur, in the night, he said.

Some local residents spotted them lying in a pool of blood on Thursday morning following which police were informed, he said.

“Circumstantial evidence suggests the three were hit on their heads with a stone resulting in their death. However, the exact cause of the death will be known only after postmortem,” the official said, adding a case has been registered.

Further investigation was underway, he added.

