Burkina junta says ousted president could return to residence of his choice
Burkina Faso's military junta said on Thursday that discussions were under way about allowing President Roch Kabore, who was ousted in a coup on Jan. 24, to return to a residence of his choice.
Kabore is currently under house arrest in a residence in the capital Ouagadougou.
