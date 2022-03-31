Left Menu

U.S. removes Russian e-commerce firm Ozon's bank from sanctions list -Ifax

Reuters | Updated: 31-03-2022 19:52 IST | Created: 31-03-2022 19:52 IST
U.S. removes Russian e-commerce firm Ozon's bank from sanctions list -Ifax

The U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) has removed Russian e-commerce firm Ozon's subsidiary bank from its sanctions list, Russia's Interfax news agency reported on Thursday.

Ozon filed an appeal with OFAC in February, contesting sanctions which hit Ozon Bank due to what Washington said were links to sanctioned lender Sovcombank.

Ozon acquired 100% of the share capital of Oney Bank, which it later renamed to Ozon Bank, from Sovcombank on May 26, 2021.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Denmark would support potential Finnish NATO bid

Denmark would support potential Finnish NATO bid

 Denmark
2
Science News Roundup: Blue Origin's 4th astro-tourism flight set to launch without big names; Towering ice volcanoes identified on surprisingly vibrant Pluto and more

Science News Roundup: Blue Origin's 4th astro-tourism flight set to launch w...

 Global
3
U.S. astronaut, 2 Russian cosmonauts poised to share Soyuz ride from orbit

U.S. astronaut, 2 Russian cosmonauts poised to share Soyuz ride from orbit

 Global
4
Tata's Tejas acquires majority stake in semiconductor firm Saankhya Lab

Tata's Tejas acquires majority stake in semiconductor firm Saankhya Lab

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022