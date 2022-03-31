Left Menu

Sarpanch's husband arrested in bribery case in J-K's Ganderbal

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 31-03-2022 19:58 IST | Created: 31-03-2022 19:58 IST
Sarpanch's husband arrested in bribery case in J-K's Ganderbal
The husband of a sarpanch was arrested in a bribery case in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal district on Thursday, officials said here.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) received a written complaint, alleging that Hassan Jan, the sarpanch of Halqa Anderwan in Kangan area of the district, had demanded Rs 9,000 as bribe for the release of payment under the Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana, they said.

During the course of the investigation, a team from the ACB caught Liyaqat Ali, husband of Hassan Jan, while accepting the bribe from the complainant, the officials said.

The bribe money was recovered from his possession in presence of independent witnesses, they said, adding that further investigations were underway.

