French police say operation underway in Lille
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 31-03-2022 20:21 IST | Created: 31-03-2022 20:21 IST
French police said an operation was underway in the northern French city of Lille on Thursday and urged the public to stay clear of Avenue Willy Brandt.
La Voix du Nord newspaper initially reported that the operation followed reports of a man armed with a kalashnikov rifle. It later said the weapon was believed to be a fake.
