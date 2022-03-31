Reports that man pursued in Lille is armed with gun are wrong - police
French police said on Thursday that reports that a man who was being pursued by police in Lille, northern France, was armed with a gun are wrong.
La Voix du Nord newspaper initially reported that a police operation followed reports of a man armed with a Kalashnikov rifle. It later said the weapon was believed to be a fake.
