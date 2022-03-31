Left Menu

CNS presents Best Marching Contingent Trophy for Republic Day Parade- 2022

Whilst a joint winner with the IAF 2013, this is the first time that the Indian Navy contingent has been adjudged as the winner by a panel of judges comprising of senior retired officers from each of the three Services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2022 20:45 IST | Created: 31-03-2022 20:45 IST
 The trophy was received by the Contingent Commanders and Gunnery Instructors in presence of CO, INS India and CO, INS Chilka who were instrumental in training of the contingent. Image Credit: Twitter(@indiannavy)
Adm R Hari Kumar, Chief of the Naval Staff presented the Best Marching Contingent Trophy for Republic Day Parade- 2022 to personnel of the Naval Contingent on 31 Mar 22.

Whilst a joint winner with the IAF 2013, this is the first time that the Indian Navy contingent has been adjudged as the winner by a panel of judges comprising senior retired officers from each of the three Services.

The contingent was led by Lt Cdr Aanchal Sharma with Lt Shubham Sharma, SLt Suryakant, and SLt Avantika as platoon commanders and comprised 96 young sailors. The composite Naval Band of 72 personnel was led by Vincent Johnson MCPO I Musician (Hon SLt).

The trophy was received by the Contingent Commanders and Gunnery Instructors in presence of CO, INS India, and CO, INS Chilka who were instrumental in training the contingent.

(With Inputs from PIB)

