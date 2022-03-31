Burkina Faso minister: 36 months "realistic" for transition to democracy
Burkina Faso's foreign minister said on Thursday a 36-month period of transition to democracy proposed by the country's military junta was "realistic" given its stated objective to restore security to the country.
"It is a realistic period," said Olivia Rouamba, who was appointed by the junta.
West African regional bloc ECOWAS had called on the junta to shorten the transition period or risk sanctions.
