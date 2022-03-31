Left Menu

18-year-old arrested in fatal shooting at Chicago-area mall

Frightened shoppers ran for cover and the mall was locked down.Authorities said surveillance video shows the suspect pulling out a weapon and shooting at Valdes, striking him. Valdes was later pronounced dead at a hospital.After the shooting, the suspected gunman fled in a car with other people, police said.

PTI | Chicago | Updated: 31-03-2022 21:04 IST | Created: 31-03-2022 21:04 IST
18-year-old arrested in fatal shooting at Chicago-area mall
  • Country:
  • United States

Police have arrested an 18-year-old Chicago man wanted in last week's fatal shooting of a man and wounding of a girl at a suburban Chicago shopping mall.

Rosemont police said the suspect was taken into custody Wednesday “without incident” in the March 25 shooting that killed Joel Valdes, 20, of Skokie, at the Fashion Outlets of Chicago in Rosemont, just northwest of Chicago.

A second shooting victim, a 15-year-old girl, was treated and released from a hospital, police said.

Authorities did not immediately announce formal charges against the suspect or say when he would be in court.

Rosemont Police Sgt. Joe Balogh also did not disclose details of the suspect's capture, but told the Daily Herald that the man was apprehended by Rosemont officers. A nationwide arrest warrant was issued Tuesday for the suspect.

Police said the shooting occurred near the mall's food court during an argument that escalated into violence. Frightened shoppers ran for cover and the mall was locked down.

Authorities said surveillance video shows the suspect pulling out a weapon and shooting at Valdes, striking him. Valdes was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

After the shooting, the suspected gunman fled in a car with other people, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Denmark would support potential Finnish NATO bid

Denmark would support potential Finnish NATO bid

 Denmark
2
Science News Roundup: Blue Origin's 4th astro-tourism flight set to launch without big names; Towering ice volcanoes identified on surprisingly vibrant Pluto and more

Science News Roundup: Blue Origin's 4th astro-tourism flight set to launch w...

 Global
3
U.S. astronaut, 2 Russian cosmonauts poised to share Soyuz ride from orbit

U.S. astronaut, 2 Russian cosmonauts poised to share Soyuz ride from orbit

 Global
4
Tata's Tejas acquires majority stake in semiconductor firm Saankhya Lab

Tata's Tejas acquires majority stake in semiconductor firm Saankhya Lab

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022