Putin's rouble gas payment order covers deliveries due after April 1 - source
Reuters | Updated: 31-03-2022 21:07 IST | Created: 31-03-2022 21:07 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin's order for foreign gas buyers to use Gazprombank to make gas payments in roubles covers deliveries due after April 1, a source familiar with the situation told Reuters.
"Payments for 'April gas' on some contracts start in the second half of April, on others - in May," the source added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Vladimir Putin
- Russian
Advertisement