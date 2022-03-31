Left Menu

Raj CM expresses concern over deaths in police custody

Warning policemen against being negligent in their duty, the chief minister said it is the primary duty of the police to bring justice to victims.He said strict action should be ensured against hardcore criminals and organized crimes.He said the state government is strengthening and modernizing the police department with commitment.There is no shortage of resources.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday expressed concern over deaths in police custody and asked district superintendents of police to ensure that no custodial deaths take place in their jurisdictions.

Addressing a meeting of the state’s top police officials, including inspector generals of police and superintendents of police, Gehlot also asked them to ensure that policemen do not have links with criminals.

The chief minister asked the top police brass to take strict action against any police personnel found having any connivance with anti-social elements or criminals, a government statement said.

He urged the police officers to ensure prompt and fair action in each case, saying no person is above the law. Warning policemen against being negligent in their duty, the chief minister said it is the primary duty of the police to bring justice to victims.

He said strict action should be ensured against hardcore criminals and organized crimes.

He said the state government is strengthening and modernizing the police department with commitment.

“There is no shortage of resources. Now it becomes the responsibility of the police to curb crime in the state and provide speedy justice to victims,” he said.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister of State for Home Rajendra Yadav asked police officials to work systematically to check the illegal smuggling of arms and illegal drug trade from neighbouring states.

