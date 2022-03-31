Following are the top stories at 9.00 PM NATION: DEL97 LDALL AFSPA Areas under AFSPA curtailed in 3 NE states, CMs hail move, civil society wants more New Delhi/Guwahati: In a major outreach to the Northeast, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday announced reduction of the disturbed areas under the contentious AFSPA in Assam, Nagaland and Manipur from April 1, a decision wholeheartedly welcomed by the political leadership of the three states but greeted with cautious optimism by others who wanted the ''draconian'' law repealed in entirety.

DEL39 DL-KEJRIWAL-LD ATTACK Kejriwal targets BJP over vandalism at his residence, says can lay down life for nation New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said he can lay down his life for the country, a day after members of the BJP's youth wing vandalised property outside his residence and the AAP alleged that a conspiracy was being hatched to ''assassinate'' its national convenor.

DEL21 CONG-FUEL 2NDLD PROTEST Rahul demands rollback in prices of fuel, leads protest against hike New Delhi: Stepping up the attack against the government over steep hike in fuel prices, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said the rise in petrol and diesel prices has been unprecedented and demanded its roll back.

DEL92 VIRUS-CURBS-LD LIFTING Face masks to be no more mandatory in Delhi, Maharashtra New Delhi: With the COVID-19 cases declining significantly over the past few weeks, several states have decided to lift all the pandemic-related restrictions, including the mandatory wearing of face masks.

DEL88 RUSSIA-INDIA-LAVROV Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov arrives in India New Delhi: Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrived in India on Thursday on a two-day official visit, his first trip to the country since Moscow launched its invasion of Ukraine last month.

DEL38 STALIN-LD PM Stalin meets PM; seeks Centre's nod for providing humanitarian aid to Lankan Tamils New Delhi: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and sought the Centre's approval for the state government to provide humanitarian aid to Sri Lankan Tamils in the wake of an economic crisis in that country.

DEL76 RSQ-JUDGES-COMPLAINTS Over 1,600 complaints received against functioning of judiciary in past 5 years: Govt New Delhi: Over 1,600 complaints have been received against functioning of the judiciary, including corruption, in the past five years on a centralised system and they have been forwarded to the Chief Justice of India or chief justices of various high courts, Rajya Sabha was informed on Thursday DEL65 PAWAR-KASHMIR FILES BJP spreading hatred through 'The Kashmir Files': Pawar New Delhi: Hitting out at the BJP, NCP chief Sharad Pawar accused it on Thursday of creating a ''poisonous atmosphere'' in the country by spreading ''false propaganda'' about the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the valley through ''The Kashmir Files'', a film showcasing the plight of the community.

MDS8 KA-SHAW-LD CM Must not allow communal exclusion in Karnataka: Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw Bengaluru: With Biocon chief Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw requesting him to resolve ''growing religious divide'' in Karnataka, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday called upon all sections of society to observe restraint before going public on social issues, as they can be resolved through discussions.

BOM16 GJ-CAG-GSDP Gujarat recorded lowest GSDP growth in five years during 2020-21: CAG Gandhinagar: Gujarat recorded its lowest Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) growth in five years in financial year 2020-21 -- when the coronavirus pandemic began -- the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) has noted in its report.

MDS14 KA-HALAL-LD HM Halal row: K’taka HM asks intellectuals to teach those who do not respect Constitution, court order Koppal: Amid the raging halal row with some right wing organisations asking Hindus not to use halal meat during 'Hosa Tadaku' festival in the state, Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Thursday said intellectuals who give sermon on secularism should teach those who did not respect the Constitution and honour the court verdict on hijab.

LEGAL: LGD25 DL-HC-MARKAZ Will give permission to re-open Nizamuddin Markaz for Ramzan: Delhi Police to HC New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Thursday informed the Delhi High Court that it will give permission for the reopening of Nizamuddin Markaz to enable devotees to offer prayers during Ramzan after it remained shut since March 2020 when a Tablighi Jamaat congregation was held amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

LGD24 UP-HC-BAIL Allahabad HC grants bail to Kashmiri students held for sedition Allahabad: The Allahabad High Court has granted bail to three Kashmiri students, who were arrested on the sedition charge after they allegedly raised pro-Pakistan slogans following a cricket match in Agra last year.

LGD8 DL-HC-VANDALISM-CM HOUSE (RPT) AAP MLA moves Delhi HC to constitute SIT to probe attack outside CM house New Delhi: AAP MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj Thursday approached the Delhi High Court seeking constitution of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) for a fair and time bound investigation into the alleged attack outside the residence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during a protest against his remarks on 'The Kashmir Files' film.

