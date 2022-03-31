Left Menu

Telangana: Patient unconscious after rats 'bite' him in govt hospital

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 31-03-2022 21:17 IST | Created: 31-03-2022 21:17 IST
In a shocking incident, rats allegedly bit a patient at a government hospital in Warangal district of Telangana on Thursday and the state government transferred the hospital superintendent, among other measures, following the incident.

The patient was admitted to the state-run MGM hospital in Warangal in a critical condition four days ago after being treated at a private hospital, a hospital official said.

The patient, diagnosed with multi-organ failure, has been unconscious since then. He has been put on artificial ventilation and was under treatment by physicians, the official added.

The patient's attendant complained in the early hours of Thursday that he observed bleeding in the ankles and heels of the patient. The attendant was asleep when the alleged incident happened.

Though the patient's attendant did not see rats, a rat bite is suspected, the official said.

A report has been sent to the higher officials after a preliminary investigation, he said.

The presence of rats could be due to leftover food being thrown around in the hospital premises in spite of requests to not do so and an old drainage system, among others, he said.

The sanitation agency has been issued a show-cause notice, he added.

State Health Minister T Harish Rao sought full details on the alleged incident and directed that the patient be taken care of with good treatment, an official release said.

Taking a serious note of the incident, the government transferred the hospital superintendent and suspended two doctors for alleged dereliction of duty, it said.

