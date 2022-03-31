Bicyclist run over by army truck in posh central Delhi area

A 26-year-old man was allegedly run over by an army truck in a high-end central Delhi area on Thursday after he lost control of his bicycle and fell on the road, police said.

Chanakyapuri Police Station received information at 7.40 am about an accident near Maurya Hotel on Sardar Patel Marg, they said. The injured was rushed to RML hospital where he was declared brought dead, Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Amrutha Guguloth said. The deceased was identified as Kanwar Arora, a resident of Swasthayay Vihar, police said. According to them, Arora was riding his bicycle and allegedly lost its control.

He fell down and came under the rear wheel of an army truck of Sena Bhawan, they said.

Details of the driver are yet to be received from Sena bhawan, police said. Arora used to cycle in the morning, and often for long distance along different routes, they said. The deceased has a cycle lubricants/spare parts manufacturing firm in Indirapuram, police said. His family members have been informed about the incident, they said. A case under sections 279 (rash driving) and 304A (causing death by negligence) has been registered, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)