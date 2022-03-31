Left Menu

Reuters | Islamabad | Updated: 31-03-2022 21:36 IST | Created: 31-03-2022 21:36 IST
Pakistani PM says he will not resign before vote to oust him on Sunday
  • Pakistan

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said in a televised address to the nation on Thursday that he would not resign before a vote to oust him is held on Sunday.

Khan also said a "Western country" is backing his ousting because he visited Russia to meet President Vladimir Putin last month.

Khan faces a no-confidence vote from opposition parties seeking to oust him, and lost numerical majority in the parliament after his main ally quit the government on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

