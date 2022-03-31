Pakistani PM says he will not resign before vote to oust him on Sunday

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said in a televised address to the nation on Thursday that he would not resign before a vote to oust him is held on Sunday.

Khan also said a "Western country" is backing his ousting because he visited Russia to meet President Vladimir Putin last month.

Khan faces a no-confidence vote from opposition parties seeking to oust him, and lost numerical majority in the parliament after his main ally quit the government on Wednesday.

