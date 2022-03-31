HC says won't stay 2008 Malegaon blast case trial

The Bombay High Court on Thursday refused to grant any interim stay on the ongoing trial in the 2008 Malegaon bomb blast while hearing a petition filed by Lt Col Prasad Purohit, an accused in the case.

A division bench of Justices PB Varale and SM Modak refused to stay the trial observing the process had already reached midway.

“The trial is already midway with many witnesses already produced. We are not at all inclined towards passing any order which will block the trial,” the HC said.

The bench noted that so far, the prosecution had examined over 245 people and around 100 remained to be examined by the special court in the city that is conducting the trial. As on March 30, as many as 20 witnesses were declared hostile by the prosecution in the case.

The HC's observations came on a request for interim stay on the trial made by Purohit's advocate MR Venkatesh.

“I am seeking a stay on the trial,” said Venkatesh. But before he could continue, the judges stopped him and said they were not inclined to stay the trial.

Venkatesh was arguing on Purohit's behalf on a plea challenging the validity of the sanction granted by the government to prosecute him under the stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act in the case.

The HC will hear the plea on the issue of sanction further on June 21.

Six people were killed and over 100 injured after an explosive device strapped to a motorcycle went off near a mosque at Malegaon in north Maharashtra, about 200 kilometres from Mumbai, on September 29, 2008. All the seven accused in the case are currently out on bail. PTI AYA RSY RSY

