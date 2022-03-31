Delhi: 3 held for duping automobile dealers of lakhs of rupees

Three men have been arrested for allegedly duping several automobile dealers of lakhs of rupees on the pretext of buying vehicles, police said on Thursday. The suspects were identified as Manoj Kumar (29) of Baghpat and Pankaj Kumar (28) of Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh, and Deepak Aggrawal, a resident of Shahdara in Delhi, they said. According to police, the fraud came to the fore after Narendra Singh, a Delhi-based automobile dealer, filed a complaint alleging that over Rs 11 lakh was deducted from his bank account in two different transactions. During investigation, it was revealed that the suspects had managed to get the bank account details of the automobile dealer, Deputy Commissioner of police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said, adding that the suspects were arrested on Wednesday.

The accused collected nearly 100 SIM cards on fake IDs and used them to create fake e-mail accounts of reputed companies.

They would cheat the dealers on the pretext of placing orders for vehicles and seek their bank accounts details and other documents by sending e-mail from the fake accounts of reputed companies, police said.

After getting the bank details of their victims, the suspects would contact bank officials and ask them to transfer money on an urgent basis, police said. The suspects were earlier arrested in a similar cheating case of Rs 24 lakh in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, Kalsi said. Two similar cases were also registered in Kolkata, West Bengal and Hyderabad, Telangana against them, he added.

