UK adds three more firms to sanctions list

Britain added three firms to its Russia-related sanctions list on Thursday: Photon Pro LLP, Majory LLP, Djeco Group LP.

The companies, registered with a British address, would be subject to an asset freeze according to a finance ministry notice. The three firms were added to the U.S. sanctions list earlier this month.

