UK adds three more firms to sanctions list
Reuters | Updated: 31-03-2022 21:41 IST | Created: 31-03-2022 21:41 IST
Britain added three firms to its Russia-related sanctions list on Thursday: Photon Pro LLP, Majory LLP, Djeco Group LP.
The companies, registered with a British address, would be subject to an asset freeze according to a finance ministry notice. The three firms were added to the U.S. sanctions list earlier this month.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
NATO to begin planning for more troops on eastern flank after Russia's Ukraine invasion
Ukraine president says positions of Ukraine, Russia at talks sound more realistic
Japan to revoke Russia's most-favoured nation trade status -sources
Russia's war in Ukraine may 'fundamentally alter' global economic, political order - IMF
Canada imposes sanctions on 15 more Russian officials