UK adds three more firms to sanctions list, mirroring U.S. moves
Britain added three firms to its Russia-related sanctions list on Thursday: Photon Pro LLP, Majory LLP, Djeco Group LP. The companies, registered with a British address, would be subject to an asset freeze according to a finance ministry notice.
Britain added three firms to its Russia-related sanctions list on Thursday: Photon Pro LLP, Majory LLP, Djeco Group LP.
The companies, registered with a British address, would be subject to an asset freeze according to a finance ministry notice. The three firms were also subject to U.S. sanctions.
Britain did not immediately provide a detailed reason explaining the decision. A U.S. Treasury press release said Majory LLP and Photon Pro LLP were "front companies" used to facilitate procurement of key equipment for the Russian government.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
NATO to begin planning for more troops on eastern flank after Russia's Ukraine invasion
Ukraine president says positions of Ukraine, Russia at talks sound more realistic
Japan to revoke Russia's most-favoured nation trade status -sources
U.S., EU, India, S.Africa reach compromise on COVID vaccine IP waiver text
Russia's war in Ukraine may 'fundamentally alter' global economic, political order - IMF