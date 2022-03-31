Left Menu

Tunisia union hails assembly dissolution, urges an end to Saied's gathering powers

Reuters | Tunis | Updated: 31-03-2022 22:05 IST | Created: 31-03-2022 22:05 IST
Tunisia's powerful UGTT union on Thursday welcomed a decision by President Kais Saied to dissolve parliament, but it urged an end to his accumulation of powers and a return to the democratic path.

Saied on Wednesday issued a decree dissolving parliament, which has been suspended since last year, after it defied him by voting to repeal decrees that he used to assume near total power.

(Reporting By Tarek Amara, Editing by William Maclean)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

