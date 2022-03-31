Tunisia union hails assembly dissolution, urges an end to Saied's gathering powers

Tunisia's powerful UGTT union on Thursday welcomed a decision by President Kais Saied to dissolve parliament, but it urged an end to his accumulation of powers and a return to the democratic path.

Saied on Wednesday issued a decree dissolving parliament, which has been suspended since last year, after it defied him by voting to repeal decrees that he used to assume near total power.

