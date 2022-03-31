Left Menu

Two workers dead after falling into pit at Delhi sewage treatment plant; case registered

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2022 22:05 IST | Created: 31-03-2022 22:05 IST
Two workers dead after falling into pit at Delhi sewage treatment plant; case registered
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Police has registered a case after two workers died when they fell into a six-foot-deep pit while working at a sewage treatment plant in east Delhi's Kondli area, officials said on Thursday.

Three people have been also been apprehended in this connection, the police said, adding that post-mortem examinations of the deceased are being conducted.

Those apprehended have been identified as K P Tewari (plant in-charge), Raj Kumar (supervisor/foreman) and Mohammad Haroon (shift in-charge), they said.

''A case under sections 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code and 9 of the Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers & Their Rehabilitation Act has been registered at the New Ashok Nagar police station,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Priyanka Kashyap said.

The deceased have been identified as Nitesh (25) and Yashdev (35), both from Uttar Pradesh, the police said.

They said that after getting information about the incident, a team from the New Ashok Nagar police station reached the spot.

''The team found that two men had fallen into a pit at the plant. They were taken out with the help of fire department personnel and rushed to the hospital where they were declared brought dead,'' Kashyap had said.

Fire department officials said the men had fallen into a six-foot-deep pit.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Denmark would support potential Finnish NATO bid

Denmark would support potential Finnish NATO bid

 Denmark
2
Science News Roundup: Blue Origin's 4th astro-tourism flight set to launch without big names; Towering ice volcanoes identified on surprisingly vibrant Pluto and more

Science News Roundup: Blue Origin's 4th astro-tourism flight set to launch w...

 Global
3
U.S. astronaut, 2 Russian cosmonauts poised to share Soyuz ride from orbit

U.S. astronaut, 2 Russian cosmonauts poised to share Soyuz ride from orbit

 Global
4
Tata's Tejas acquires majority stake in semiconductor firm Saankhya Lab

Tata's Tejas acquires majority stake in semiconductor firm Saankhya Lab

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022