Two workers dead after falling into pit at Delhi sewage treatment plant; case registered

The Delhi Police has registered a case after two workers died when they fell into a six-foot-deep pit while working at a sewage treatment plant in east Delhi's Kondli area, officials said on Thursday.

Three people have been also been apprehended in this connection, the police said, adding that post-mortem examinations of the deceased are being conducted.

Those apprehended have been identified as K P Tewari (plant in-charge), Raj Kumar (supervisor/foreman) and Mohammad Haroon (shift in-charge), they said.

''A case under sections 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code and 9 of the Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers & Their Rehabilitation Act has been registered at the New Ashok Nagar police station,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Priyanka Kashyap said.

The deceased have been identified as Nitesh (25) and Yashdev (35), both from Uttar Pradesh, the police said.

They said that after getting information about the incident, a team from the New Ashok Nagar police station reached the spot.

''The team found that two men had fallen into a pit at the plant. They were taken out with the help of fire department personnel and rushed to the hospital where they were declared brought dead,'' Kashyap had said.

Fire department officials said the men had fallen into a six-foot-deep pit.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)