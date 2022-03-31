BJP's ex-MLA held for assaulting Dalit govt official: Police

A former BJP MLA was arrested on Thursday for allegedly assaulting a government official belonging to dalit community and preventing him from discharging his official duty, police said.

Former lawmaker Bhawani Singh Rajawat’s arrest triggered a protest by his supporters who gheraoed the police station, requiring the deployment of the police force to control the unruly mob, they said. Rajawat was arrested on the complaint of Kota District Forest Officer Ravi Meena, leading to the registration of an FIR against Rajawat under sections 332 and 353 of the Indian Penal Code and section 3 of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, area’s DSP Kaluram Verma said.

The case against Rajawat was lodged at the Nayapura police station.

The three sections under which the FIR was lodged against the former MLA pertain respectively to assaulting a person, preventing a government official from discharging his duty and committing an act aimed at causing an insult or injury to a member of the dalit community.

The DFO lodged a complaint against Rajawat after the MLA entered into a spat with him over a protest against his official order to repair a road to a temple through a forest area under his jurisdiction.

Earlier during the day, the MLA had visited the DFO’s office along with his supporters to protest against the stoppage of the road repair work that the MLA said he had got built during his tenure by allocating funds from his local area development fund.

Soon after the talks between the MLA and the DFO, a video clip surfaced on social media purportedly showing Rajawat raising his left hand at the DFO, who quickly brushed it aside.

Speaking to reporters later, the DFO denied that the former MLA slapped him.

