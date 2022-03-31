Left Menu

CIA director tests positive for COVID -agency

CIA Director William Burns has tested positive for COVID-19 and will work from home and quarantine for five days before returning to the office, the U.S intelligence agency's public affairs office said on Thursday. "He is fully vaccinated and boosted against COVID-19, and has experienced mild symptoms," the agency said in a statement. Biden, 79, who received a second COVID-19 booster shot on Wednesday, has not received a positive test, according to the White House.

Reuters | Updated: 31-03-2022 22:12 IST | Created: 31-03-2022 22:12 IST
CIA Director William Burns has tested positive for COVID-19 and will work from home and quarantine for five days before returning to the office, the U.S intelligence agency's public affairs office said on Thursday.

"He is fully vaccinated and boosted against COVID-19, and has experienced mild symptoms," the agency said in a statement. Burns, 65, last saw President Joe Biden on Wednesday morning in a socially distanced meeting and was wearing an N-95 mask. Their encounter was not considered close contact.

The White House's press secretary and deputy press secretary tested positive for the virus this month, as well as second gentleman Douglas Emhoff. Biden, 79, who received a second COVID-19 booster shot on Wednesday, has not received a positive test, according to the White House.

