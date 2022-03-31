Moscow says all foreign leased aircraft will remain in Russia
All foreign leased aircraft still in Russia after the termination of Western leasing contracts have been entered into the Russian aircraft register and will remain in Russia, Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov said on Thursday. The imposition of sanctions by Western powers in response to Russia's military campaign in Ukraine forced Western leasing firms to terminate leasing contracts with Russian airlines for more than 500 aircraft.
All foreign leased aircraft still in Russia after the termination of Western leasing contracts have been entered into the Russian aircraft register and will remain in Russia, Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov said on Thursday.
The imposition of sanctions by Western powers in response to Russia's military campaign in Ukraine forced Western leasing firms to terminate leasing contracts with Russian airlines for more than 500 aircraft. More than 400 of these are still in Russia. (Writing by Kevin Liffey; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russia
- Russian
- Kevin Liffey
- Mark
- Western
- Yuri Borisov
- Ukraine
ALSO READ
Canada imposes sanctions on 15 more Russian officials
Mark Zuckerberg planning to launch NFTs on Instagram
China in a fix over sanctions vs cheap Russian imports
Violence against women in politics marks ‘moral and ethical failure’ - General Assembly President
May not violating sanctions, but Russian oil deal could place New Delhi on 'wrong side of history': US