Three gangsters nabbed after brief exchange of fire near Budha Garden in Delhi

A Delhi Police Special Cell team on Thursday nabbed three gangsters after a brief exchange of fire at Simon Bolivar Road near Buddha Garden in the national capital.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2022 22:19 IST | Created: 31-03-2022 22:19 IST
Visual from spot . Image Credit: ANI
A Delhi Police Special Cell team on Thursday nabbed three gangsters after a brief exchange of fire at Simon Bolivar Road near Buddha Garden in the national capital. According to police, gangsters were members of a notorious interstate crime syndicate active in Delhi NCR, Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan, Bihar etc led by Lawrence Bishnoi and Virender Pratap aka Kala Rana.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Special Cell, Jasmeet Singh, informed that "the trio was spotted near Budha Garden. When police stopped them, they started unprovoked firing and police also retaliate against them. After a brief exchange of fire, the team finally nabbed the gangsters." The arrested gangsters were identified as Vivek Puri (22), Prashant Hinjrao (24) and Ashwini Kumar (25).

Three semi-automatic pistols of .32 and 13 live cartridges were recovered from the trio, the police said. During the investigation, it was revealed that gangsters Vivek Puri and Prashant, along with six of their other associates including Kala Rana, were arrested in a sensational case of murder, attempt to murder and robbery in Haryana's Ambala in 2018.

Further investigation is in progress. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

