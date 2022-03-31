Left Menu

NIA declares Rs 40 lakh bounty against 4 TRF cadres

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has declared a cash reward against four cadres of The Resistance Front (TRF), a frontal outfit of the proscribed terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2022 22:29 IST | Created: 31-03-2022 22:29 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has declared a cash reward against four cadres of The Resistance Front (TRF), a frontal outfit of the proscribed terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). The anti-terror agency declared a Rs 10 lakh reward against each of the four cadres identified as Sajjad Gul, Salem Rehmani, Saifullah Sajid Jatt, and Basit Ahmed Dar. Gul and Dar are residents of Jammu and Kashmir while Rehmani and Jatt belong to Pakistan.

The NIA also shared pictures of these TRM cadres announcing "if any person has any information of importance on these suspects leading to their arrest or apprehension, the information may be shared with NIA Headquarters telephone number 011-24368800, and its email (info.nia@gov.in)". Besides, the agency requested people to inform at its branch office in Jammu at telephone numbers: 0191-2476270, -2476271. The agency has also shared its WhatsApp/telegram number as +91-9149981400.

The NIA mentioned that the identity of the informer shall be kept secret. These four TRF cadres are named in a case filed by the NIA on November 18 last year under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections 13, 17, 18, 18B, 38, and 39 of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The four terrorists of TRF are wanted by the NIA in connection with a case related to a conspiracy hatched for radicalizing, motivating, and recruiting the youth of Jammu and Kashmir to effect violent activities in the Union Territory and the rest of India. (ANI)

