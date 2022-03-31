MSEDCL engineer caught while taking bribe

An engineer with the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) has been caught by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) while accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000 from a contractor, an official said on Thursday.

The incident took place at the MSEDCL office at Airoli in Navi Mumbai on Wednesday.

The complainant, who is an electric contractor, had bagged a contract from MSEDCL and sought a recommendation from Additional Executive Engineer Varsha Deshmukh for further sanctions.

Deshmukh allegedly sought a bribe from her. After the contractor approached the ACB, a trap was laid and Deshmukh was allegedly caught red-handed, said the officer. Further probe is underway.

