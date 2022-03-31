Soccer-Spezia midfielder Kovalenko auctions jersey for native Ukraine

Viktor Kovalenko, a midfielder for Italian soccer club Spezia, felt powerless when Russian troops entered his hometown in Ukraine. Now, 1,800 kilometres (1,120 miles) away in Italy, he is doing his part for his embattled country by auctioning memorabilia. The auction is one of several being held by athletes to raise funds to help Ukrainian refugees and support the country's armed forces.

The 26-year-old Kovalenko, who has earned 32 caps for Ukraine, donated a signed jersey from his Serie A club with the inscriptions "Stop War" and "Peace in Ukraine" on his number 8. The jersey, which is being sold on eBay, has a starting bid of $1,000. Hearing on the news about the Feb. 24 invasion had been frustrating from afar, said Kovalenko.

"In the first 15 to 20 days or so, it was difficult because you couldn't do anything," Kovalenko told Reuters in a Zoom interview from Italy. "You can't go there, not even hug your loved ones. It's very difficult. But then I understood that I can be more useful here than in Ukraine. I've never held a weapon in my life."

The series of auctions, in part organised by the Belarusian Sport Solidarity Foundation, also includes a Polish national team jersey from soccer player Robert Lewandowski and the bronze medal won by Ukrainian Stanislav Horuna in karate at last year's Tokyo Olympics, among other items. STILL IN KHERSON

Kovalenko hails from Kherson, a southern Ukrainian city taken by Russian troops earlier this month and subjected to heavy bombing. Ukrainian officials last week warned that the city's 300,000 citizens were facing a humanitarian catastrophe because a Russian blockade had obstructed civilians' evacuation and shipments of food and medical supplies.

Moscow denies targeting civilians in what it calls a special military operation to degrade its southern neighbour's military capabilities and root out people it calls dangerous nationalists. Kovalenko's parents remain in Kherson. His father cannot flee because men between the ages of 18 and 60 are subject to conscription, while his mother does not want to leave without her husband, said the athlete.

"I would very much like for them to leave," Kovalenko said. "But they are the ones who have to make that decision." Kovalenko said the worry had caused him to suffer insomnia and he has been taking sleeping pills.

"With those I can sleep alright but I always have these thoughts," he said. "I'm always on my phone. I look at what happened overnight. If it was calm or not. It's a bit difficult."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)