PM Modi's 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' programme will boost morale of young students: Puducherry LG

Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan on Thursday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' programme will be a morale booster for young students. In an interaction with the media at Raj Niwas, the LG said that a similar interaction last year was a grand success and was the largest student interaction in the world.

This year, students will be allowed to visit Raj Bhawans and will get an opportunity to witness the grandeur of the buildings. In Puducherry 50 students will attend the interaction from Raj Niwas and in Telangana 150 students will be attending the session, she added.

Soundararajan praised the efforts of PM Modi to ease the tension of the students and hoped that they will be cleared of their doubts. (ANI)

