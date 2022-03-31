Left Menu

PM Modi's 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' programme will boost morale of young students: Puducherry LG

Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan on Thursday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' programme will be a morale booster for young students.

ANI | Puducherry | Updated: 31-03-2022 22:38 IST | Created: 31-03-2022 22:38 IST
PM Modi's 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' programme will boost morale of young students: Puducherry LG
Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan (File/Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan on Thursday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' programme will be a morale booster for young students. In an interaction with the media at Raj Niwas, the LG said that a similar interaction last year was a grand success and was the largest student interaction in the world.

This year, students will be allowed to visit Raj Bhawans and will get an opportunity to witness the grandeur of the buildings. In Puducherry 50 students will attend the interaction from Raj Niwas and in Telangana 150 students will be attending the session, she added.

Soundararajan praised the efforts of PM Modi to ease the tension of the students and hoped that they will be cleared of their doubts. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Denmark would support potential Finnish NATO bid

Denmark would support potential Finnish NATO bid

 Denmark
2
Science News Roundup: Blue Origin's 4th astro-tourism flight set to launch without big names; Towering ice volcanoes identified on surprisingly vibrant Pluto and more

Science News Roundup: Blue Origin's 4th astro-tourism flight set to launch w...

 Global
3
U.S. astronaut, 2 Russian cosmonauts poised to share Soyuz ride from orbit

U.S. astronaut, 2 Russian cosmonauts poised to share Soyuz ride from orbit

 Global
4
Tata's Tejas acquires majority stake in semiconductor firm Saankhya Lab

Tata's Tejas acquires majority stake in semiconductor firm Saankhya Lab

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022