Red Cross prepares for Mariupol evacuations

Lucile Marbeau, a staff member with the ICRC team hoping to enter Mariupol, said on Thursday Were here because really, we hope to be able to facilitate safe passage for civilians desperately wanting to flee Mariupol.

PTI | Geneva | Updated: 31-03-2022 22:43 IST | Created: 31-03-2022 22:42 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
A team with the International Committee of the Red Cross has arrived in a Ukraine-held city where staff are preparing to take civilians out of the beleaguered port city of Mariupol. Julien Lerisson, deputy director of operations for the ICRC, said Thursday that the team assembling in the southeastern city of Zaporizhzhia, has medicines, food, water, hygiene items and other essentials.

He said the organisation has high-level agreement for the mission but is focused on making sure "the order trickles down the chain of command,'' allowing the team to enter and leave Mariupol safely. The Russian military has said it committed to a cease-fire along the route from Mariupol to Zaporizhzhia. Ukrainian authorities have said 45 buses would be sent to collect citizens and provide resources to those who remain. Lucile Marbeau, a staff member with the ICRC team hoping to enter Mariupol, said on Thursday: "We're here because really, we hope to be able to facilitate safe passage for civilians desperately wanting to flee Mariupol."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

