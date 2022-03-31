Historic decision: Rijiju on reduction in no. of disturbed areas under AFSPA in 3 northeastern states

Describing the Centre's decision to reduce the number of disturbed areas under the AFSPA in three northeastern states as historic, Union minister Kiren Rijiju on Thursday said it shows that the era of peace has arrived in the region in the true sense.

In a major outreach to the northeast, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday announced a reduction in the number of disturbed areas under the contentious Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) in Assam, Nagaland and Manipur from April 1, a decision wholeheartedly welcomed by the political leadership of the three states.

''This landmark decision shows the commitment of the government and success in terms of bringing a peaceful atmosphere in the northeastern region,'' Rijiju told reporters outside Parliament.

Underlining that a number of steps have been taken by the prime minister and the home minister for ensuring peace in the region, Rijiju, an MP from Arunachal Pradesh, said, ''It is a historic decision. This decision shows that the era of peace has arrived in the northeast in the true sense.'' He further said reducing the number of areas under the AFSPA suggests that the security situation has improved in the region.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)