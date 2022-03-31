Left Menu

MP Youth Cong activists lock recruitment board's gates over 'paper leak'; 20 held

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 31-03-2022 22:54 IST | Created: 31-03-2022 22:54 IST
Madhya Pradesh Youth Congress (YC) activists on Thursday locked the main gates of the building housing state's Staff Selection Board (SSB), earlier known as Vyapam, here seeking an impartial probe into alleged leak of Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) paper last week.

Police said they arrested 20 Youth Congress members and leaders, including their state chief Vikrant Bhuria, who were later released after furnishing securities.

The protesting activists alleged they were ill-treated by the police, a charge denied by the law enforcement agency.

During the protest, the YC activists shouted slogans against Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan over what they claimed leak of the question paper related to TET held on March 25.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (MP Nagar) Nagendra Singh Bais denied that the protesters were ill-treated.

He said the protesters locked the gates of SSB building and squatted.

“We requested them to end their protest at the gates, but when they did not do so, we arrested them,” Bais said. On March 28, a section of aspirants who wrote the Teacher Eligibility Test demanded that online TET be cancelled after a purported screenshot of the question-cum-answersheet went viral on social media. The protesters had held placards with the message 'Cancel MP-TET 2022. They had also petitioned officials seeking action.

Vyapam (Vyavsayik Pareeksha Mandal), whose name was recently changed to Madhya Pradesh Karmachari Chayan Aayog (Staff Selection Board), had got embroiled in a controversy due to alleged rigging of exams for medical college admissions and government jobs spanning several years. The scam in Vyapam came to light in 2011. The CBI had taken over the investigation into the mega recruitment and admission scandal after a Supreme Court order in 2015.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

