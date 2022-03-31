Encounter breaks out in J-K's Shopian
PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 31-03-2022 23:02 IST | Created: 31-03-2022 23:02 IST
- Country:
- India
An encounter broke out between security forces and militants in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, police said.
The security forces had launched a cordon-and-search operation in Turkwangam village of Shopian after receiving inputs about the presence of militants in the area, a police spokesperson said.
He said the search operation turned into encounter when the militants opened fire on the security personnel.
There were no reports of any casualties in the operation so far.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jammu
- Kashmir
- Turkwangam
- Shopian
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Chandigarh, Indore, Jammu among 11 winners of pilot stage of 'EatSmart Cities Challenge'
University of Jammu signs pact with Delhi firm to set up centre of excellence lab
Jammu records season's hottest day at 35 deg C
IG BSF Jammu visits forward areas along LoC in J-K’s Rajouri
Amit Shah chairs security review meeting in Jammu