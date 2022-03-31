Left Menu

8 held for vandalism at Kejriwal's residence, more arrests to follow: Delhi Police

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2022 23:10 IST | Created: 31-03-2022 23:10 IST
The Delhi Police has arrested eight people in connection with the alleged vandalism at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence here, officials said on Thursday.

According to sources, the eight people were arrested from Delhi and the numbers could go up as teams have been sent to make more arrests.

Those arrested have been identified as Chandrakant (27) of Meet Nagar, Pradeep Tiwari (27) and Raju Kumar Singh (28) of Kirti Nagar, Jitender Bisht (40) of Karawal Nagar, Naveen Kumar (38) and Bablu Kumar (35) of Jahangirpuri, Neeraj Dixit (25) of Sitapur, and Sunny (21) of Azadpur, the police said.

They said around 20 have been identified from video footage and teams have been sent to conduct raids.

On Wednesday, members of the BJP youth wing allegedly vandalised property outside the residence of Kejriwal against his remarks on 'The Kashmir Files' film.

Police had on Wednesday registered a case in connection with the incident against unidentified people.

''The case was registered under sections 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 3 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi had said.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) wanted to ''kill'' Kejriwal after its debacle in the Punjab polls.

He also alleged that activists of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), the youth wing of the saffron party, damaged CCTV cameras and security barriers at the chief minister's residence during a protest.

