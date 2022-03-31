Left Menu

Britain, allies to send more lethal aid to Ukraine

Britain and its allies have agreed to send more lethal military aid to Ukraine to help defend it against Russia's invasion, British defence minister Ben Wallace said on Thursday. "There'll be more lethal aid going into Ukraine as a result of today.

Reuters | Updated: 31-03-2022 23:13 IST | Created: 31-03-2022 23:13 IST
Britain, allies to send more lethal aid to Ukraine

Britain and its allies have agreed to send more lethal military aid to Ukraine to help defend it against Russia's invasion, British defence minister Ben Wallace said on Thursday.

"There'll be more lethal aid going into Ukraine as a result of today. A number of countries have come forward either with new ideas or indeed more pledges of money," Wallace told reporters after hosting over 35 international partners at the second International Defence Donor Conference for Ukraine (IDDCU). The aid will include the provision of air and coastal defence systems, longer-range artillery and counter battery capabilities, armoured vehicles as well as wider training and logistical support.

“Today’s donor conference demonstrates the international community’s determination to support Ukraine in the face of President Putin’s illegal and unprovoked invasion by Russian forces,” Wallace said in a later statement. “We are increasing our coordination to step up that military support and ensure the Armed Forces of Ukraine grow stronger as they continue to repel Russian forces.”

Moscow calls the invasion it launched on Feb. 24 a "special military operation" aimed at demilitarising and "denazifying" its neighbour - which Ukraine and the West have dismissed as a baseless pretext for war.

