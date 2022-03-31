Left Menu

Man held in Jammu for money laundering; minister, key suspect, at large

A man was arrested here allegedly for laundering money on behalf of an ex-state minister, and three others were detained, police said on Thursday. They said former minister Babu Singh, a key suspect in the racket, is still at large.

Singh was a minister in the Mufti Mohmmad Sayeed government in 2003-2005.

Police arrested Mohammad Shareef Shah, a resident of Larnoo in Anantnag district of South Kashmir, from Gandhi Nagar area on the basis of a tip-off, they said. A sum of Rs 6.90 lakh was recovered from his possession, they said.

Upon interrogation, Shah revealed that he had collected the money on behalf of Jatinder Singh alias Babu Singh from one Omer in Srinagar, they said.

He also revealed names of his local and foreign associates, two of them, Javed and Khatib, were residents of PoK, and another, named Farooq Khan, is based in Toronto, they said.

With the help of leads provided by him, police detained three others in the case. They were identified as Gurdev Singh, Sidhant Sharma, and Mohammad Sharief Sartaj, police said.

A hunt is on to nab Babu Singh, and a case has been filed against the arrested man, police said.

