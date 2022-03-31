Left Menu

Four arrested for taking bets on IPL matches

PTI | Thane | Updated: 31-03-2022 23:28 IST | Created: 31-03-2022 23:28 IST
Thane city police has arrested four persons from Ulhasnagar town in the district for allegedly taking bets on ongoing IPL matches, an official said here.

A police team raided a mobile shop near Camp No 4 in Ulhasnagar on Wednesday night and nabbed the accused who were allegedly accepting bets over phone on the match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders.

The arrested men were identified as Chiranjiv Ahuja, 29, Kunal Samnani, 23, Navin alias Vashu Ratanlal Talreja, 26 and Rajesh Ishwarlal Vacchani, 34.

The police also seized mobile phones and other equipment used in the betting racket besides Rs 1,46,540 in cash.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

