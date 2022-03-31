Erdogan says Istanbul talks gave impetus to Ukraine peace efforts
Reuters | Updated: 31-03-2022 23:29 IST | Created: 31-03-2022 23:29 IST
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan told his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskiy by phone on Thursday that Russian-Ukrainian peace talks in Istanbul this week had given "meaningful impetus" to efforts to end the war in Ukraine, Erdogan's office said.
In the phone call, Erdogan reiterated his proposal to bring together Zelenskiy and Russian President Vladimir Putin at a meeting in Turkey, the Turkish presidency statement said.
