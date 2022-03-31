Dead bodies found in Rajasthan village well

Dead bodies of a man and a woman were found in a well on Thursday in Raipura village, police here said.

According to them, the dead body of the man was said to be 8-10 days old, while, only a skeleton was left of the woman, who was speculated to have died 2-3 months ago. The man was identified as Kamal Kishore (27), a resident of Raipura, said SHO Patan Brijesh Singh Tanwar. Kishore had gone missing on March 10 and a police report was filed by his family on March 13, he said. The family identified him from a silver chain around his neck.

The police is investigating the matter, Tanwar said.

