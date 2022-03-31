Left Menu

Uttarakhand: Central govt approves Rs 1,093.01 crore for upgradation of Paonta Sahib-Ballupur highway

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday said that financial approval for four laning and upgradation of the Paonta Sahib-Ballupur highway has been received from the central government.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday said that financial approval for four laning and upgradation of the Paonta Sahib-Ballupur highway has been received from the central government. Dhami thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari for sanctioning Rs 1,093.01 crore for the project.

The CM said, "With the cooperation of the Central Government, road connectivity in Uttarakhand is continuously getting stronger. It is noteworthy that a cost of Rs 1,093.01 crore was proposed for the upgradation of the Paonta Sahib - Ballupur (Dehradun) section of NH-72 and the construction of four lanes, after which the budget has been approved by the Central Government." CM Pushkar Singh Dhami took oath as the Uttarakhand Chief Minister on March 23. (ANI)

