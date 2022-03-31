Odisha Assembly adjourned sine die after passage of vote on account

The 'Odisha Appropriation (Vote on Account) Bill, 2022' was on Thursday passed in the Assembly, following which the House was adjourned sine die by Speaker S N Patro.

A vote on account of Rs 1,06,498 crore for four months of 2022-23 financial year was presented in the House by Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari on Wednesday.

Pujari had said that the state’s economy in 2022-23 was estimated to grow at the rates of 9%-9.5%, as against the national growth rate of 7.8%.

During the six-day session, the House had witnessed uproar over a range of issues, including the Kalahandi teacher murder case.

The Assembly had also witnessed ruckus over the possible threat posed to Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri by construction of the heritage corridor project.

