Saudi Arabia adds 25 to list of those suspected of financing Yemen's Houthis

The Saudi-led coalition intervened in Yemen in March 2015 after the Houthis ousted the internationally recognised government from the capital, Sanaa, in late 2014. The Houthis say they are fighting a corrupt system and foreign aggression.

Reuters | Updated: 31-03-2022 23:35 IST | Created: 31-03-2022 23:35 IST
Saudi Arabia added 25 people and entities from different nationalities to its terrorism list, saying they are involved in financing Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi movement, Saudi state media reported on Thursday.

The designations were done "unilaterally and in coordination with the U.S. Treasury Department", the Presidency of State Security said in a statement on state news agency SPA. It said those listed were involved in facilitating financial activities of the Houthi group "with support of the Quds Force of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps".

Riyadh, which leads a coalition that has been battling the Houthis for seven years, accuses Iran of providing arms and financial support to the movement, charges denied by Tehran.

