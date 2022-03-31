Punjab: 11 IAS, 13 IPS officers transferred in first reshuffle by Mann govt

As many as 11 IAS officers and 13 IPS officers were transferred in Punjab on Thursday in the first major bureaucratic reshuffle ordered by the Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government.

Among the IAS officers who have been shuffled include Moga Deputy Commissioner (DC) Harish Nayar, who will now be the new DC of Barnala in place of Kumar Saurabh Raj, according to a government order.

Mohinder Pal, DC of Mansa, has now been posted as Special Secretary, Home Affairs and Justice.

Ramvir, DC of Sangrur, has been transferred and posted as Director General, Employment Generation and Training.

Jitendra Jorwal, Additional Principal Secretary to the Punjab Chief Minister will be the DC of Sangrur in place of Ramvir, the order said.

Showkat Ahmad Parray, Additional Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister, will be the new DC of Bathinda.

Himanshu Jain, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Hoshiarpur, has been posted as Additional Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister. Among the IPS officers who have been transferred include Harjeet Singh, Senior Superintendent of Police, Mohali, who will now be the new SSP of Gurdaspur in place of Nanak Singh, according to the order.

Dhruman Nimbale, SSP Hoshiarpur will be the new SSP of Muktsar in place of Sandeep Kumar Malik.

SSP of Barnala Alka Meena will be SSP of Malerkotla replacing Ravjot Grewal.

Nanak Singh, Gurdaspur SSP will be now Patiala SSP in place of Sandeep Garg, who has been made SSP Rupnagar replacing Vivek Sheel Soni.

Tarn Taran SSP Gulneet Singh Khurana will be SSP of Moga, replacing Charanjit Singh, who will now be SSP of Ferozepur in place of Narinder Bhargav.

Sandeep Kumar Malik, SSP of Muktsar, will be SSP Barnala in Alka Meena's place while Ravjot Grewal will be the new SSP of Fatehgarh Sahib in place of Sartaj Singh Chahal, who will be the SSP of Hoshiarpur now.

Among other officers, Mandeep Singh Sidhu, SSP Vigilance Bureau, Patiala will be SSP of Sangrur in place of Swapan Sharma.

Ranjit Singh Dhillon, AIG, Enforcement Directorate, Mining, Punjab, will be SSP of Tarn Taran.

Bhagwant Mann had taken oath as Punjab Chief Minister on March 16 after the Aam Aadmi Party stormed to power in the state winning 92 of the 117 seats in the assembly polls.

